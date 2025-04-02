Huntington National Bank Buys 45,715 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 673,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,715 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $30,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

