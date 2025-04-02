iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Declares $0.30 Monthly Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3037 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.02 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.05.
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock and 1 Significant Risk
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Salesforce: The Most Resilient Software Stock for Downturns
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- SPY, QQQ: The S&P 500 Bounce: Relief Rally or Head Fake?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.