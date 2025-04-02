Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 647.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 11,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 24.2% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.38 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average is $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

