VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1578 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 0.6% increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $29.47.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.