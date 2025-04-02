OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 106,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Matthews China Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews China Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $583,000.

Matthews China Active ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MCH opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. Matthews China Active ETF has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $36.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36.

Matthews China Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews China Active ETF (MCH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of Chinese companies that are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. The fund also considers ESG factors in the investment process. MCH was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

