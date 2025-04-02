US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1606 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 0.1% increase from US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ UTWO opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $48.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25.

About US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

