US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1606 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 0.1% increase from US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ UTWO opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $48.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25.
About US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF
