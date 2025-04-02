Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.650–0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.0 million-$24.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.3 million.

Spire Global Price Performance

SPIR stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPIR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Spire Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Spire Global from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Spire Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire Global

In other Spire Global news, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 51,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $578,669.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,840,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,740,823.39. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Boyd C. Johnson sold 11,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $127,396.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 300,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,426.08. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,021 shares of company stock worth $2,816,590. Company insiders own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

