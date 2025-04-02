Marc Wilson Acquires 3,778 Shares of Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Stock

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) insider Marc Wilson purchased 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.15) per share, with a total value of £15,036.44 ($19,439.48).

Anpario Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON ANP opened at GBX 381 ($4.93) on Wednesday. Anpario plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 229.50 ($2.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 488.55 ($6.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £65.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 432.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 377.46.

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 28.40 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Anpario had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, analysts predict that Anpario plc will post 23.5757801 EPS for the current year.

Anpario Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Anpario from GBX 380 ($4.91) to GBX 500 ($6.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Monday.

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

