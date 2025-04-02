SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCJ) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0986 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 1.5% increase from SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MYCJ opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.42. SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $25.07.

SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCJ was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

