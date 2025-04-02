SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCJ) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0986 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 1.5% increase from SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
MYCJ opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.42. SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $25.07.
SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Boeing Stock Upgraded After Beating Lockheed for Jet Deal
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock and 1 Significant Risk
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Salesforce: The Most Resilient Software Stock for Downturns
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.