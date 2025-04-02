Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,737,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $103.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1794 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

