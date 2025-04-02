Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,427,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,726,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $617.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $681.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $788.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $612.78 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $966.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

