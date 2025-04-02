ChampionX Co. (CHX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 25th

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th.

ChampionX has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Stock Up 0.7 %

CHX stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. ChampionX has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About ChampionX

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.