Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $42.36 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,021 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 5.4% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $42,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $322,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,406 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4,498.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,452 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,202,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 748.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after purchasing an additional 711,094 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.85.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

