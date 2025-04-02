RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $560,918,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,619,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $96,012,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15,056.4% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 238,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,394,000 after buying an additional 236,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $264.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.47. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.56. The stock has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

