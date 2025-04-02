Disciplina Capital Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Disciplina Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVEM. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $60.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.28. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.79. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $66.31.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

