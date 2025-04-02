APF coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.07 Million (APFC)

APF coin (APFC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, APF coin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. APF coin has a total market cap of $236.52 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of APF coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APF coin token can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00001215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APF coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,799.95 or 0.99931235 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84,288.44 or 0.99328455 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About APF coin

APF coin’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,316,530 tokens. The official website for APF coin is apfdigitalagrifund.com/en. APF coin’s official Twitter account is @apf_digital.

APF coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APF coin (APFC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. APF coin has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of APF coin is 1.0313997 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $2,985,736.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apfdigitalagrifund.com/en/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APF coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APF coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APF coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APF coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APF coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.