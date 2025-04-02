RWA Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 57,174 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 119,528 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $82.31 and a 1 year high of $115.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

