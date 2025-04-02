Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,313 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Trimble were worth $48,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trimble by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,594,000 after buying an additional 136,452 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 17,424 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 768.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 149,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after buying an additional 132,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $411,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,529.98. This represents a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $831,683 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Down 0.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMB stock opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

