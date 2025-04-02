RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 775 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL opened at $245.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.95 and a 200-day moving average of $264.61. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $171.45 and a one year high of $288.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on JLL. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

