California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,871 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $56,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 652.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $55,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.81 and a 12-month high of $118.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,924.09. This trade represents a 32.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $2,208,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,716.28. This represents a 38.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.94.

BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

