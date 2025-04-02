StoneX Group Inc. Sells 584 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.0978 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

