Vox Valor Capital (LON:VOX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vox Valor Capital (LON:VOX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Vox Valor Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 3.36%.
Vox Valor Capital Price Performance
Shares of VOX opened at GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Wednesday. Vox Valor Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.35 ($0.00). The company has a market cap of £270,302.40 and a PE ratio of -21.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.20.
Vox Valor Capital Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vox Valor Capital
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vox Valor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Valor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.