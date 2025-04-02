Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after acquiring an additional 68,564 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.83 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

