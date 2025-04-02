May Hill Capital LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,551,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 210,115 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

