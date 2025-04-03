118,463 Shares in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 118,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,341 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in JOYY by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after purchasing an additional 28,126 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 35.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 30,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 168.3% during the third quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 565,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,507,000 after buying an additional 354,932 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the third quarter valued at $4,383,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.21.

JOYY Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. This is a positive change from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YY. StockNews.com lowered JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark raised shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

