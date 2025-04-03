Insider Selling: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Insider Sells 12,425 Shares of Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 12,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $43,114.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,481.25. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.2 %

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $334.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.51. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of ($0.67) million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMLX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 292.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 164,622 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 83,048 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 40,319 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 986.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 670,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 608,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 82,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.