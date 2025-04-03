O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 158,895 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 1,197.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 158,895 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,119,825.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,495.85. The trade was a 23.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $252,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,472.10. This represents a 57.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,706 shares of company stock worth $1,651,665. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FTI opened at $32.63 on Thursday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

