O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,007,000 after buying an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 9,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 34,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $178.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.95 and its 200-day moving average is $249.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.47. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.10 and a fifty-two week high of $312.60.

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.78.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

