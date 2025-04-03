Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Insider Robert Ryan Richards Sells 316 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $15,635.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,915.92. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average is $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,037,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,775,000 after buying an additional 285,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,041,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,515,000 after acquiring an additional 896,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,807,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,295,000 after acquiring an additional 175,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,882,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,902,000 after purchasing an additional 194,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,698,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

