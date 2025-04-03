413 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,183,000 after buying an additional 2,871,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,376 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18,989.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 835,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,924,000 after acquiring an additional 830,957 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,983,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,234,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,061,000 after purchasing an additional 709,383 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $100.39 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $94.82 and a one year high of $108.91. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day moving average of $102.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

