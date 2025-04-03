Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

FINS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.37. 35,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,120. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $13.64.

