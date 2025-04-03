BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 64,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,632. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

