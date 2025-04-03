BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLEGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 64,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,632. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Dividend History for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)

