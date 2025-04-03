B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 61 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 895.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Barclays dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.75.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $328.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.95 and its 200 day moving average is $308.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.32 and a 52-week high of $384.35.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.