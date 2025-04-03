Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $100.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vaxcyte traded as low as $30.12 and last traded at $37.76, with a volume of 13995362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.46.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Vaxcyte from $140.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PCVX
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 38.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 408,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after buying an additional 112,512 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $3,542,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vaxcyte Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.84.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. On average, research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vaxcyte
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.