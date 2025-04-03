Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Clean Harbors accounts for approximately 0.5% of Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CLH opened at $205.85 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.54 and a 1 year high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.38 per share, with a total value of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,668.44. The trade was a 4.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,341 shares of company stock valued at $663,041. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.56.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

