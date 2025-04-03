Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Stock Price

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

KNX opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.63%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Douglas L. Col purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,850. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth $2,796,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

