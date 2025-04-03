DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 1,736 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 542,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $40,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,253,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 148,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 92,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,647,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,007,520,000 after buying an additional 126,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 332,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,607,000 after acquiring an additional 28,534 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $438,574.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,628.24. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $797,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,526.69. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,553 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,064 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $72.09 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $95.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

