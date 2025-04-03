B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 7,735 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5,597.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $151.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

