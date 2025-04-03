Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Position Lowered by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,926 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

