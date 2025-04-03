Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.10. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0043 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.