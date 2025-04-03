DF Dent & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200,531 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $49,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WNS. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in WNS by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in WNS by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WNS. StockNews.com raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on WNS from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of WNS stock opened at $66.60 on Thursday. WNS has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $70.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 10.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.