StoneX Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 885.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 668.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 115,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMO stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

