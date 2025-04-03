Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,418 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,140 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 530,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $4,536,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $836,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 37,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCH opened at $26.72 on Thursday. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.39.

Banco de Chile Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.1037 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Banco de Chile from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Banco de Chile Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

