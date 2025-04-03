Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHI opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 5 Reasons the S&P 500 Could Rebound Strongly in 2025
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Best Gold Stocks in 2025… So Far
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 5 Reasons Why Halliburton is a Good Buy in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.