Frontera Energy Co. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FECCF)

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd.
Frontera Energy Price Performance
FECCF stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61. Frontera Energy has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $7.30.
About Frontera Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Frontera Energy
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 5 Reasons the S&P 500 Could Rebound Strongly in 2025
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Best Gold Stocks in 2025… So Far
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 5 Reasons Why Halliburton is a Good Buy in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.