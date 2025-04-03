Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NMLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 250.3% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NML opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.02. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $9.51.

About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

