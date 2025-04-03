Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 13,787 Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 107,583 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 642,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 104,296 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 351,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 77,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $899,000. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:IIM opened at $12.06 on Thursday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0771 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

