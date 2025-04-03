Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 61.7% increase from Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio stock opened at C$37.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio has a twelve month low of C$32.87 and a twelve month high of C$39.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.57.

