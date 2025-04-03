Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$255.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$205.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LAS.A. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$213.00 to C$223.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lassonde Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$228.20.

Lassonde Industries stock opened at C$209.99 on Monday. Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of C$132.99 and a 12 month high of C$217.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$190.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$182.33. The firm has a market cap of C$644.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

