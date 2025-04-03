Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on Vitalhub and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Vitalhub and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.08.

Vitalhub stock opened at C$10.01 on Monday. Vitalhub has a 1-year low of C$5.80 and a 1-year high of C$12.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$541.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

